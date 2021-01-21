LIVE NOW: Beyond the Forecast: NFL Championship Week

Last week’s Ravens and Bills game proved that weather (especially wind!) can have a huge impact on the kicking and passing games, even for the strongest teams! This week we do not have weather conditions that should present major challenges to the AFC and NFC Championship games.

First in Green Bay, there will be snow showers on Sunday. However, the bulk of the snow shower activity should wrap up before the game starts. Lingering snow showers are still possible in the first half Winds will likely be between 5-10 mph. It will be cold with temperatures below freezing, but likely staying in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Then in Kansas City a damp and chilly forecast is likely. Light rain showers should be off and on during the game. A stiff east wind around 10 mph may provide some challenges too. Overall though Kansas City misses out on disruptive wintry weather.

Watch the video above for more on this weekend’s forecast, plus Brett and Dan make their own picks for the game. There is even discussion about the betting lines!

The abc27 Weather continues to watch for some potential wintry weather for next week too. An update of the extended forecast is available in this Beyond the Forecast, but also be sure to check abc27.com/weather for frequent weather updates through the weekend!

Enjoy this big football weekend! We’ll have more on the forecast too next week for the Big Game in Tampa!