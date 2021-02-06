Beyond the Forecast: Periods of heavy snow for Sunday morning

Phase 1 and 2 of this multi-day Nor'easter have shaped up pretty much as expected. Most areas picked up between 2-4" of snow from Sunday's light and steady first wave. The sleet and mix arrived overnight along with some lulls in the precipitation as expected. The mixed precipitation and lulls will continue through about mid-morning before the transition back to snow. This is where today's forecast hinges. It's make it or break it Monday as this coastal low takes shape.

Confidence is increasing for heavy snow from the coastal storm for Central PA today. Guidance continues to indicate the coastal low tucking further south and west along the coast, putting the Mid-state in prime position for some heavy snow bands today. There will be a westward cut off to the worst of the snow somewhere in the viewing area, likely across our western counties. For Harrisburg and points east, several inches will fall this afternoon and evening with double-digit storm total amounts possible by late-evening. The evening commute will be impacted by heavy snow and reduced visibility. Use extra caution if traveling later today, especially if traveling northeast.