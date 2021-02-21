Beyond The Forecast: Quick Hit of Snow for Monday

This system will bring us our next opportunity for a quick-hitting, wet snow that will arrive over our western counties by 9am and exit Lancaster county by 1p. While temperatures will be marginally cold at best through the event, the snow is expected to come down a moderate if not heavy clip at times. 1-3″ of snow won’t be a lot of accumulation in the end, but with the intensity of the snow, travel will be impacted especially from Harrisburg points north and east where the cold air will hold a little longer. It is possible the snow ends as some sleet or even plain rain south of the turnpike. By mid to late afternoon, southwest flow should allow temperatures to climb into the upper 30s, quickly melting anything that stuck to roads or sidewalks.
-Meteorologist Adis Juklo