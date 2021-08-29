Beyond The Forecast: Remnants Of Ida Will Bring Heavy Rain, Potentially Flooding To Our Area Wednesday

Hurricane Ida is a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as of 10a EDT. The storm will make landfall in Louisiana around noon, with the worst impacts spreading into New Orleans shortly thereafter. Rainfall of 10-20″ will be possible in southern Louisiana as the storm heads north, eventually affecting western Mississippi later tonight and Monday.

On Tuesday, the storm will head into the Tennessee Valley, bringing several inches of rain to places that don’t need it given the events that occurred in the past few weeks. Even locally, rainfall for the month is almost two inches above normal, so another tropical remnants won’t do us.

By early Wednesday, rain from Ida will move into Pennsylvania with the heaviest rain expected to be Wednesday afternoon through early evening. Given that the event is still three days away, the timing could change slightly but it appears to be mainly a Wednesday event for us. If the track wobbles north or south, rain totals will change but at this point, confidence is growing in 2-4″ of rain for much of the area, with locally higher amounts. Flooding will be possible especially in the usual prone areas, but wind issues or any tornado threat is not expected given the storm’s expected track just south of our area. Stay tuned as our weather team issues updates throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo