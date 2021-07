SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- Swatara Township Police are making an impact in the community with the return of their Hoops with Heroes event this Friday. The event has been running for a few years but was sidelined last year due to COVID concerns.

So how does it work? "Hoops with Heroes is a community outreach event hosted by our police department that was created a few years ago. This event is an open invitation to all children ages eight to 16, for them to come out to Swatara Township and play some basketball with a few of our police officers," Corporal and Community Service Supervisor Brandon Pokrop said.