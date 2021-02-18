Beyond The Forecast: Snowy Thursday morning

Cold air is in place this morning as we await the start of snow. At first, thanks to the dry air in place from yesterday, snow may take a bit to develop over the area as dewpoints remain low. However, as we go throughout the morning, snow will develop and the bulk of accumulation will occur during the timeframe from 8am-2pm. Travel could certainly be difficult in spots during this timeframe. 2-5″ for most places during this time seems like a safe bet, with the higher end of that range in the southern tier. This afternoon, the precipitation will taper and the snow will mix with sleet at times. These snow and sleet showers, along with some lulls, will continue through tonight. An additional inch or two would be possible later today and tonight, keeping our 3-7″ totals region-wide. Again, it seems like southern tier counties would be on the higher end of this range, while our northern tier may be on the lower end. Snow showers will linger Friday morning before clearing takes place later in the day.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara