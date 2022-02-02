Beyond the Forecast: Steady rain to a wintry mix by Friday morning

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released new details on Wednesday in the officer-involved shooting investigation that left the suspect in critical condition.

The office says the United States Marshalls' Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force was serving warrants for a man wanted for charges of burglary, resisting arrest, stalking, simple assault, criminal trespass, intimidation of victim/witness and terroristic threats.