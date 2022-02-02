Beyond the Forecast: Steady rain to a wintry mix by Friday morning

Meteorologists Dan Tomaso and Adis Juklo show the latest timeline of the rain coming tonight and tomorrow, plus a look ahead to Friday morning. While the precipitation will start as plain rain, and likely be a soaking rain of 1-2″ for the area, the real forecast concern is Friday morning. Colder air from the north will move in as the storm system drops south and east. Timing is key here with the cold air because it could turn the plain rain to sleet and freezing rain. Some models have numbers dropping fast enough to take us into the upper 20s for the Friday morning commute.