Beyond The Forecast: Thursday’s Tornado Watch

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 pm. We are tracking showers with embedded thunderstorms moving into the Midstate this afternoon. Despite the lack of sunshine and surface heating, these storms are still developing within the cloudy and cooler environment. We do not anticipate widespread severe storms, but rather isolated severe storms that are embedded in the shield of rain. Much of these storms will be moving through the area between 3 pm and 6 pm this evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but a brief isolated tornado could still occur. Our weather team is tracking the storms now and will provide more details throughout this afternoon and evening.