CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Several members from Carlisle Country Club purchased motorcycle golf carts to use during their rounds on the course. The carts are 100% electric, providing an environmentally friendly alternative to normal gas-powered golf carts.

The carts are totally safe for golf courses, and Carlisle Country Club Head Pro Dan Baker says "they're actually less destructive than a normal golf cart for a course. The turf tires allow for smooth riding, and they're super light thanks to only needing one battery." The battery takes anywhere from 2-4 hours to charge, depending on the battery level. A full battery typically lasts for two full rounds.