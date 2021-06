LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) -- Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will start using a da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system later in June, providing benefits to Veterans, such as shorter hospital visits and a less painful and quicker recovery.

The system will be used in urology, colorectal, and general surgery for procedures including hernia repair, colectomies, cholecystectomies, and prostatectomies. Humans will be managing the advanced technology.