Beyond the Forecast: Tracking the latest snow & wintry mix forecast Monday night – Tuesday

The colder weather this weekend will lead to opportunities for snow this upcoming week.

First, this Monday night through Tuesday storm presents the possibility for snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A mix of snow and sleet will begin after 5 PM Monday. The atmosphere should cool enough that an accumulating snow is likely for Monday night through early Tuesday morning. Then Tuesday morning features a lighter wintry mix that will continue through the daytime hours. 2-4″ of snow are likely across the region, unless sleet cuts more into those final totals. See the timeline of this storm and forecast map below:

Wednesday should then be a quieter and calmer day with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. A fast moving, trailing area of low pressure then arrives for Thursday. This storm may bring another chance of accumulating snow, but it is too early to tell how much could fall locally. Early indications do show the potential for the majority of the precipitation to fall as snow instead of a wintry mix.

