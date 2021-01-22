Beyond the Forecast: Tracking Winter Weather Opportunities Next Week

After the heavy snow and sleet from December 16-17 it certainly seemed as if winter was off to a different and faster start compared to last winter. Since that time Central PA has been virtually a snow drought, receiving more rain than wintry precipitation.

The abc27 Weather Team has monitored many chances for storms over the past few weeks that at first looked hopeful for snow. However, as time went on those storms never materialized locally. This upcoming week features colder, seasonable conditions for the end of January. At the same time, we also see several disturbances, which have the ability to produce precipitation locally.

The first round of precipitation arrives from the west, and it does appear we stay on the cold side of this system Monday evening through Tuesday. The big question is does this storm produces mostly snow or does it turn into a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. Some warm air is likely to cause a lot of issues changing the snow to sleet and rain. At this time we do not expect significant snow totals, but the wintry mix could cause travel disruptions with some ice accumulation possible.

Another round of wintry weather is possible by Thursday-Friday next week too. This storm may not be a direct hit for the Midstate, but at this time a period of snow showers is possible.

While these may not be large winter storms, this type of transition in the storm track that brings activity closer to the Midstate may lead to more changes in the weather pattern. Some signs do point to some colder than average weather in February which then could line up with more storm chances.