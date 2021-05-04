Beyond The Forecast: Very warm today with the threat for t-storms

After a rainy Monday for most, today won’t be quite as wet, but it doesn’t mean there is no shot at more rain. In fact, showers are moving through early this morning to kick things off. Patchy fog will start the day before the sun breaks through and things start to warm up later! By the afternoon, highs push back into the mid-80s, and it will start to feel more humid, and more summer-like. A cold front will approach Pennsylvania from the west, but the front has trended slower as of late which means there won’t be much of a trigger for storms later. While plenty of instability will be available, only spotty coverage of showers and t-storms is expected during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop could feature isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. Brief downpours are also possible. More showers and a rumble of thunder or two are possible tonight with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will start off damp as the front will finally move through the region. After some morning showers, conditions turn windy for the rest of the day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s by lunchtime Wednesday, but quickly fall later in the day behind the front. In fact, by tomorrow night, lows will have returned to the 40s! Get used to the chill again too as below-normal temperatures return for the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara