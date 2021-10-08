Beyond the Forecast: Weekend Weather & A Peek at Iowa City Gameday Forecast

A lot of warmth across the Midwest to the East Coast, but clouds will tell the story this weekend...

Our local weekend weather will continue to be dominated by this persistent east flow. With a slow-moving area of high pressure to the north, and a low pressure to our west the mild but damp air is going nowhere fast. Saturday and Sunday locally will be cooler than today with highs near 70°. Saturday night through early Sunday morning features a slightly better chance for rain as a weak coastal low pressure system flirts with the Mid-Atlantic coastline.

While our weather locally will be relatively mild, Iowa City’s weather will be very warm! Highs will likely be in the low 80s tomorrow. This will make for interesting Big 10 football weather for the #3 Iowa Hawkeyes hosting #4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium (kickoff 4 PM our time). Breezy conditions should be around during the game, but no rain in-sight with late summer weather for early October!