HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega visited Dauphin County Technical School (DCTS) to speak on the importance of career and technical education on Thursday, Feb 17.

“Through career and technical centers, students can work together with industry professionals in their schools and communities, network and build connections across the commonwealth, fulfill local workforce needs, and promote the valuable role career and technical education plays in our educational system. These innovative programs are built on foundations of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success,” Ortega said. “The achievements and successes of these students demonstrate how these schools advance the narrative that there are multiple pathways to postsecondary success for Pennsylvania’s students.”