Digital Weather Update: Several winter systems on tap for this week

An active and wintry week ahead will actually start with some quiet weather. Today will be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures starting in the teens and only climbing to around 30°. There will be plenty of sunshine today with clouds increasing late. Tonight will bring increasing clouds and light snow developing over the northern tier after midnight. Lows will fall into the lower 20s tonight, which is perfect for a light, fluffy snow. That’s how Tuesday will start. Expect some light snow for the morning commute, especially for areas north of the turnpike. That snow will continue through the mid-morning before tapering off and even ending as some light rain showers as temperatures climb above 32°. Expect a coating – 2″ for most areas, except south of the turnpike, where little accumulation is expected.

After another break for the second half of Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday, another more potent storm looks to affect Central PA late Wednesday and through most of Thursday. This will likely bring more snow, with several inches of accumulation on the table. In fact, some model guidance suggests this round of snow could linger into Friday morning. This will be the focus of the week after tomorrow’s morning quick-hitter. Details on the mid-week storm will be ironed out after tomorrow morning’s system clears. Even beyond mid-week, the pattern stays active. Long-range guidance suggests Central PA will be on the edge of yet another system by the end of next weekend. Have you had enough yet or are you thirsty for more? We will keep you posted on this very active February all week long! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara