Digital Weather Update: Tracking Hurricane Zeta

The remnants of Zeta will bring a soaking rain to the area starting tomorrow morning (just after Daybreak) and lasting through Thursday night. The rain will be quite steady throughout Thursday before becoming showery Thursday night into Friday morning. Total rainfall projections average between 1-2″, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain will fall tomorrow afternoon. Much of this rain tapers off Friday morning (around 9am will be the shutoff for most locations), with a chilly northwest breeze developing for the remainder of the day.
The weekend starts off quite chilly (low 30s Saturday morning!), but offers lots of sunshine Saturday and clear skies for any Halloween plans Saturday night. Most of Sunday will be dry too, with some showers possible by late day or just after sunset.
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara