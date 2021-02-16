Beyond the Forecast: When more snow will hit the Midstate

Our next storm will move in during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. This storm is going to start off as snow and continue through the day on Thursday. Several inches are possible before the snow changes over to sleet by Thursday afternoon and evening.

The storm will wrap up by Friday morning with clearing skies and breezy conditions expected to wrap up the workweek. We should be forming a more specific forecast for Thursday’s storm later today.

At this point, plan for another wintry day with snow clean-up looking more likely. The upcoming weekend should feature quiet weather with a warming trend for next week. Stay tuned later today for more details about Thursday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara