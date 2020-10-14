How to make your own at-home barometer

Your Own Barometer
MATERIALS:
- 1 jar or open can or open cup
- 1 balloon
- 1 rubber band
- 1 straw
- Scissors
- Tape
- Pen or marker
- Paper
STEPS TO MAKE THE BAROMETER:
- Cut the neck of the balloon off.
- Take the cut off round part of the balloon and stretch it as tightly as possible across the jar, open can, or open cup.
- Place the rubber band around the rim of the of the jar, open can, or open cup to seal the balloon in place.
- Take the straw and the cut one of the straw end at an angle to create a pointed end.
- Tape the other end of the straw to the center of the stretch balloon that is on top of the jar, open can, or open cup. *Note be sure to tape the end of the straw to the middle of the stretched balloon. Otherwise changes in pressure may be hard to identify.
- Finally, using the paper hold it next to the barometer and mark where the straw is positioned. Now watch the straw over time and compare to the original position. If the straw points up higher, the pressure has increased. If the straw points down low, the pressure has dropped. These subtle changes mark a change in air pressure that could impact the local weather!