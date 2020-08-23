Tropical update: Increasing concern for Marco and Laura to impact the same areas back-to-back along the Gulf Coast

Considerable uncertainty remains with the strength and exact track, but Laura is moving over the Dominican Republic and Haiti tonight. Laura will then impact Cuba before heading into the Gulf of Mexico before turning toward the southeastern US early next week. The interaction with the islands would weaken the storm, though once it enters the Gulf, it should have time to re-strengthen given the favorable environment.

To the west in the Gulf of Mexico Tropical Storm Marco is strengthening and is expected to track toward Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama late Sunday night and Monday morning. Landfall will likely happen later Monday or early Tuesday morning. Laura could also track close to the same states along the Gulf Coast a day or two after Marco. This is a very challenging, and possibly threatening forecast for the Gulf Coast.

Locally, we could see some remnant moisture from Laura by next Thursday-Friday as the storm gets lifted into the jet stream flow. At this time moisture from Marco is not likely to get this far north.