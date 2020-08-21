Tropical update- Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14

We are watching three active storms in the Atlantic Ocean that have chances of further strengthening. As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center has now upgraded the status of Tropical Depression 13 to Tropical Storm Laura.

Considerable uncertainty remains with the strength and exact track, but it does appear the track of Laura will threaten the Caribbean islands and possibly the southeast U.S. Another disturbance closer to South America has now been upgraded to a tropical depression as well (Tropical Depression 14). This depression could also become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, which would be named Marco.

Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 could threaten the U.S. in the coming days and we will be tracking them for you. Locally, we should remain quiet and free from tropical activity through the extended period. If anything we have some rain and clouds by the end of next week if the moisture makes it that far north.