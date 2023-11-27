TODAY: Partly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 43. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold & Blustery. A Snow Shower. Lo 27. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 35. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

After a few light showers later Sunday, this morning is starting off damp and foggy in spots. Winds will ramp up later this morning and that should help clear out the fog, but temperatures won’t move much. Highs will be in the lower 40s this afternoon with partly sunny skies and blustery conditions sticking around. Tonight could be one of the coldest of the season so far. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s but with the winds still howling, wind chill values are expected to be in the teens through much of Tuesday. Tomorrow could be the windiest day this week with partly sunny skies. It will also be the coldest with highs only reaching the mid-30s.

Wednesday stays blustery and chilly with highs in the 30s, but winds will shift and be more southwesterly by mid-week. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 50°! It will be mostly sunny and the winds finally back off a bit. The next chance at a few showers will come during the second half of Friday thanks to a cold front. Rainfall amounts look light, generally less than 0.25″ for the region before drying out heading into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara