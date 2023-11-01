Limited rain in the extended forecast, but milder days will return by the weekend...

EVENING: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Temps in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. FREEZE WARNING. Low 31.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 49.

As we start a chilly November, a quick note about our October. Last month ranks as the 12 warmest October on record. Quite a warm start to fall, but chilly November fronts will feel more like fall over the next two weeks.

Winds relax enough tonight to bring our coldest night of the season so far. Morning lows between 26-32° will be our first widespread freeze of fall with Freeze Warnings in place for Thursday morning. It remains chilly tomorrow despite full sunshine. High temperatures will once again be stuck in the 40s.

Temperatures slowly climb for the weekend with highs reaching the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Overall, a pleasant weekend on tap!

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder