TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Windy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Colder. Lo 27.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 44.

Yesterday ushered in colder air behind a coastal storm that brought 1-3″ of rain between Sunday and Monday. Last night was blustery with snow showers coming off the lakes and some made it far enough east to affect our region overnight. There may be a few snowflakes flying on your drive this morning so don’t be alarmed, they won’t last! The winds will still average between 10-20 mph today with more sunshine expected by the afternoon. As the winds relax Tuesday evening, we anticipate a quiet stretch of weather for the rest of the week. Highs average in the 40s with lows in the 20s. The upcoming weekend will feature more clouds, but we remain dry through Christmas Day. In fact, it appears to warm up slightly for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 40s, near 50°! No big storms in sight through Christmas either. Our next big storm looks to fall in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe next week, just after Christmas. It looks like more rain by then. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara