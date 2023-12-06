TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Chilly. Hi 41. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 28.

THURSDAY: AM Snow Showers, Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

A weak clipper moved through last evening with a few sprinkles and flurries. Today will be breezy behind that system as the skies stay rather cloudy. While another sprinkle or flurry can’t be ruled out today in the storm’s wake, most of the day will be cloudy and dry, like the previous two days this week. The breeze will add to the chill today, however, as highs stay in the lower 40s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows dipping below freezing, into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow could start with some snow showers as another weak trough moves to the north of Pennsylvania. Questions remain as to whether this snow can reach the ground and how long it might last, but some steady snow showers are on the table for the morning commute, so don’t be surprised! If it stays quiet, all the better, but hi-res guidance continues to show at least a little snow is possible early Thursday. The rest of the day will feature cloudy skies and breezy conditions with highs warming into the mid-40s by late afternoon.

Milder air returns for Friday and will last into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and it will stay dry through Saturday. The southwest flow of mild air will eventually bring a steady rain by Sunday. Sunday and Sunday night will be wet and windy. Up to 1″ of rain is possible from this system which looks like a soaker. It will also pull in colder air behind it and leave windy conditions as leftovers for Monday. We’ll keep you posted, but for now, plan for a wet second half to the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara