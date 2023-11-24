TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Lo 27. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Hi 40.

After a pleasant and mild Thanksgiving Day, the rest of the weekend will be chilly but fairly calm. Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions for this Black Friday, but it will stay dry for any shoppers venturing out today. Tonight will be much colder as the winds relax. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday will be noticeably colder with temperatures starting in the 20s and highs only near 40°. Expect another mix of clouds and sun tomorrow. Sunday will feature increasing clouds as a moisture-starved front heads toward Central PA. Any showers will hold off until overnight Sunday, and rain amounts look pretty paltry at this time.

Precipitation will be limited over the next 7 days. Some lake effect snow showers are likely next week for northern and western Pennsylvania, but locally, all should be quiet. Clouds will mix with sun at times and it will be breezy now and then. November should end quietly around these parts.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara