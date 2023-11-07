TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Warm & Breezy. Hi 72. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler & Breezy. Lo 39. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Hi 53.

Yesterday’s high was officially 62°, a few ticks above normal for early November. Today will be even warmer as Central PA sits in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. Highs will push into the lower 70s this afternoon and a stiff southerly breeze will be felt ahead of the front too. Morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon on this Election Day. It will be quite pleasant. Tonight will bring the chill back to the region behind the cold front, with lows dropping to around 40°.

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies but high temperatures will be about 20° cooler than today! Meanwhile, clouds will increase again tomorrow night ahead of another cold front that will move through Thursday. Thursday will bring another southerly breeze with high temperatures back around 70°. A few stray showers are possible with this front, but again, nothing significant appears to be on tap. Rainfall looks hard to come by for much of the extended period. Nothing new there, unfortunately.

The weekend looks sunny, cooler, and dry with highs in the lower 50s. Despite the warm air for a few days this week, the November chill isn’t far off. Enjoy the roller coaster ride!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara