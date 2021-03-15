Brett’s “Pick of the Week”

We often get spoiled by the first shot of spring-like weather, but let's remember it's early March and cool downs still happen. We won't be waiting long for that as a cold front crosses Friday, allowing a trough to dig into the northeast US this weekend. This will bring the return of cooler but still seasonable air for us Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday, we'll be watching an upper level low spin east out of the Rockies, which could throw some precipitation our way. At the moment, anything that falls looks light, but it's not out of the question that light snow or a mix falls next Monday/early Tuesday given a strong high to our north. Either way, the pattern will induce an east-southeast flow at the surface which will lock cold air in for Monday, Tuesday, and potentially even Wednesday. Highs these days will struggle to get out of the 40s. Don't feel too bad though. Since 2013, every second half of March has featured a high of 47 degrees or lower at least once in Harrisburg.