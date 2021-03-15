Brett’s “Pick of the Week”

Each Monday, we will deliver our “Pick of the Week” forecast for you. This will likely be the day we think will be the nicest day of the upcoming 7 day stretch. We will kick things off today by introducing Sunday as our “Pick of the Week”. After last week’s taste of Spring, this week offers more dismal and dreary weather. Monday and Tuesday will begin the week with a big cool down, then more rain is coming for Thursday and early Friday. While the weekend as a whole looks very pleasant, Sunday finally begins a warming trend again with highs near 60°. When looking ahead, it seems like an obvious choice. If you like winter, enjoy the cooler days while we have them, but Sunday looks gorgeous and there are better and warmer days ahead my friends!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara