Brief Snow Squall To Reduce Visibility, Slow travel Saturday Morning

Another round of cold air and strong winds arrive Saturday late morning and into the afternoon. The leading edge of this colder airmass will create a narrow band of intense snow Saturday morning.

Our weather team expects the squall to be fast-moving and brief, but it could reduce visibility and produce a quick coating of snow when it arrives. The timing of this squall line is expected to move through the Midstate between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. Any morning travel should be alert for brief, but rapid deteriorating conditions under this snow squall line.

Strong winds follow behind the squall producing gusts of 40 to 50 mph late Saturday morning and afternoon. Steady northwest winds of 15-25mph last through Saturday afternoon before slowly decreasing into the evening.

-Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder