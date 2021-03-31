Camp Hill Weather Camera

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Video
Top Stories
Interstate 81 (exit 90), 78 west (exit 8) closed in Lebanon County
Top Stories
Alaska man gets pistol from his car to stop robbery attempt
AP-NORC poll: Biden bolstered by strong marks on pandemic
‘My soul is lighter’: Serial killer’s death brings closure
Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccination Frustration
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,557 new cases, 1,024,857 total as of March 31, 2021
Top Stories
EU says ‘no evidence’ to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine
All Pa. residents will be eligible to schedule a vaccine starting April 19
Video
Amid AstraZeneca setback, Germany banks on homegrown vaccine
China pushes to expand virus origin search beyond its border
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Winter Alert
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Masters Report
NFL Draft
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Masters announcer Jim Nantz agrees to remain with CBS Sports
Top Stories
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
Video
Penn State fencing finishes second at NCAA Championships
Video
What the Eagles could be thinking now at No. 12 in the NFL Draft
Michigan sweeps PSU baseball doubleheader to win series
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Honoring Black History
Finding Hope Together
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
You Can Do It
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Corporal Bob Carleton
Video
Top Stories
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Nicole Barca, RN
Video
Mommy Minute: Tips to deal with weight gain in children amid pandemic
Video
Hometown Hero: Mechanicsburg Country Meadows nurse to be honored at Phillies home opener
Remarkable Women: Cancer survivor Joanna Dennstaedt facing COVID-19 health battle
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Getting Crafty – Unique Easter Baskets
Video
Top Stories
Mindfulness with Carmen Garcia Armero from Lebanon Valley College
Video
Top Stories
Studio Session – Cody Ross Smith
Video
Remarkable Women – Margret Moore
Video
Summer Camps at Harrisburg Academy
Video
Remarkable Woman: Joanna Dennstaedt
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Camp Hill Weather Camera
Weather
by:
Dan Tomaso
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 01:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2021 / 01:34 PM EDT
Cedar Cliff High School
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps