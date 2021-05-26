Submit your pictures of storm damage from around Central Pa.

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Central Pa. storm damage gallery
Top Stories
Biden asks U.S. intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin
Beyond The Forecast: Severe Storms Moving Through Parts Of The Area
Video
‘Even a pandemic didn’t shut us down’: Carlisle Theatre preparing full 2021 season
Mass shootings plague the US in 2021
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Biden asks U.S. intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin
Top Stories
Hundreds of positions open in Cumberland County’s Hampden Medical Center
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,127 new cases, 1,198,595 total as of May 26, 2021
Penn State Health Brainstorm
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month: How to protect yourself this summer
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
Indy 500
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Nikola Jokic looks like clear favorite for NBA 2021 MVP, but who should win?
Video
Top Stories
Countdown to Indy: Previewing the Indy 500 with driver Rinus VeeKay
Video
Spring district playoff scores — May 25
York Catholic girls top Cocalico, advance to district lacrosse final
Video
Drew Mendoza lifts Harrisburg Senators past Bowie Baysox
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Feed a Local Family
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Dauphin County to raise its Everyday Hero Challenge to support foster kids, CASA program
Video
Top Stories
We Salute You: SP5 Fred Ciecierski
Video
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Dr. Luciene Borowik
Video
Mommy Minute: Signs your teen is still dealing with mental health issues from the pandemic
Video
Hometown Hero: Duck Family Rescue
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Spring & Summer Pet Allergies
Video
Top Stories
Retirement Income Planning with 1st Choice Financial Services
Video
Top Stories
A Latta Sweet Stuff : Red, White, & Blue Fruit Kabobs
Video
Fraud Watch : Summer Vacation Scams
Video
Getting Crafty : Patriotic Pennant Banner
Video
Cosmic Bash Family Fun Festival Hosted by North Museum & Millport Conservancy
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Submit your pictures of storm damage from around Central Pa.
Weather
Posted:
May 26, 2021 / 03:46 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2021 / 04:07 PM EDT
If you have storm damage in your area, abc27 wants to see! Submit your pictures below.
Trending Stories
Heartbeat Bill plus two other pro-life bills passed in Pennsylvania; Governor Wolf responds
Video
Harrisburg police encounter with armed woman ends with consoling hug
Video
Back to the 90s today with scattered t-storms, some severe
Video
High School principal placed on administrative leave after social media video
Video
Police activity cleared on PA 283 eastbound in Lancaster County
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps