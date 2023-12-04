TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 48. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 32.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 43.

The weekend was ugly. There is no other way to put it. Yes, the region needs the rain, and we will certainly take it. But temperatures in the 40s with drizzle, mist, and thick fog all weekend? Yuck! Guess what? That dreary weather isn’t going anywhere just yet either. While it may not be quite as ugly, clouds will dominate the forecast early this week. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be seasonable and top off in the upper 40s. Tonight will also bring plenty of clouds with lows dropping to around the freezing mark.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds too with highs a bit cooler, in the lower 40s. Overnight Tuesday could bring a few passing rain and/or snow showers to the region as a weak trough passing overhead. Behind that trough it will turn breezy for Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, temperatures will start to warm up and conditions improve a bit with more sunshine expected by Friday. The weekend will feature highs near 60° with some rain returning to the region by Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara