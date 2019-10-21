Clearing today for a pleasant afternoon

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 54.

TUESDAY: Rain, Especially PM, 0.50-1.00″. Hi 61.

Today will start off dreary with low clouds and fog (leftover from yesterday’s rainfall), but as drier air moves in, clouds will give way to afternoon sun. The wind direction will shift as well (more southerly) and temperatures will recover to slightly above normal values. Highs area-wide will reach the mid to upper 60s later today. It will stay dry making for a pleasant October afternoon. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of our next rain-maker with lows in the 50s.

A cold front pushes through tomorrow ending the brief dry spell. Showers will be likely by the afternoon with a few heavier downpours possible. 0.50-1.00″ of rain will fall from this round and the afternoon could be another soaker. By late Tuesday night and Wednesday, cooler, drier air builds in. It will turn breezy Wednesday but the sun will return as well. The weather looks calm Thursday as temperatures begin to moderate again. Friday at this point looks dry but clouds will increase throughout the day. That leads to some questions regarding next weekend’s forecast.

The weekend forecast is a bit uncertain as a system will be gathering near the Gulf of Mexico. The exact speed of the storm is in question, and therefore the timing of rainfall here is suspect. There could be a few showers around locally from a front sliding through early Saturday. Then more rain could come by the second half of Sunday as a storm from the Plains moves eastward. At this time, some models keep the weekend mainly dry too. We’ll continue to monitor the trends and update the forecast through the week. The weekend forecast WILL change to stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara