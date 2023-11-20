TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Chilly. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 30.

TUESDAY: Soaking Rain, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

The weekend was very pleasant across Central PA with lots of sunshine and temperatures approaching 60° both days. There was a persistent breeze, however, that kept the chill in the air. Today will start similar to the weekend with lots of sunshine. Clouds will increase this afternoon, however, limiting temperatures to the mid-40s for highs. Today will feel and look more like November, especially by late afternoon. Tonight will remain dry and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip to below freezing to start Tuesday morning.

A soaking rain looks likely tomorrow as an area of low pressure rides into Central PA from the Tennessee Valley. Thanks to cold air in place at the onset early Tuesday, this rain could start as a brief wintry mix, especially in the elevations in our western counties. If this occurs, it won’t last long, however, as warmer air floods in and will turn everything to rain by lunchtime Tuesday. This is the region’s best chance for a soaking rainfall in weeks. Up to 1″ is looking likely and this will help a drought-stricken region that’s almost 10″ below average for the year. Again, while there could be a wintry mix at the onset of this storm, that won’t be a big deal. The headline here is: soaking rain! The heaviest rain will likely occur tomorrow evening and the winds pick up throughout the day too. It’s going to be a stormy Tuesday. The rain will end overnight and conditions will be drier for Wednesday.

Tuesday’s timeline and rainfall amounts.

Wednesday looks decent for travel weather. Some light clearing will occur and it will turn breezy once again behind Tuesday’s storm. Thanksgiving Day will be dry and seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. Black Friday and most of the weekend look dry and pleasant too. By Sunday, a few snow showers are possible. We will continue to monitor the holiday weekend forecast, but for now, at least the biggest travel day should be dry across the Mid-Atlantic. Plus, we get a beneficial rain for the first time this month!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara