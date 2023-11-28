TODAY: Cold & Blustery, Snow Showers. Hi 35. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold & Blustery. Lo 24. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 37. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Today might bring the first flakes of the season for parts of Central PA. A gusty westerly wind behind a cold front that moved through yesterday is sparking big-time lake effect snow for the usual snow belts in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. The wind is strong enough to transport some of these snow showers/bands eastward over the mountains of our area. As the winds continue to pick up today, snow showers might reach all across the Susquehanna Valley and while impacts will be minimal, a quick coating might occur in spots. It will be chilly and blustery with highs in the mid-30s and partly sunny skies. Tonight will be cold and blustery too with lows in the mid-20s.

Tomorrow stays blustery and chilly with highs in the 30s, but winds will shift and be more southwesterly by mid-week. Thursday will be the warmest day with highs near 50° and plenty of sunshine! The winds finally back off a bit too. The next chance at a few showers will come during the second half of Friday thanks to a cold front. Rainfall amounts look light, generally less than 0.25″ for the region before drying out heading into the weekend. Sunday also offers some more opportunities for rain, likely in the afternoon and through the night. This rain could bring the region a tad more than Friday’s. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara