TODAY: Cold & Blustery, Mostly Sunny. Hi 25. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Lo 15.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 33.

Last night was our coldest night of the season thanks to clear skies and a fresh snowpack for a change. Lows this morning are in the single digits and teens. A light breeze is adding to the cold with sub-zero wind chills in spots. The winds will continue to pick up today and it will remain cold despite mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the mid-20s and wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with more cold temperatures. Lows will be in the teens again.

Thursday brings some quiet weather and it will be slightly warmer too. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs just above freezing. Friday will bring the region’s next snow. The snow will begin just before sunrise on Friday and continue during the entire day. Like this week’s first storm, it won’t bring much, but it will bring messy conditions during the day Friday. Expect another 1-3″ snow with most coming during the daylight hours. The storm will be exiting during the Friday evening commute and once again it will turn blustery and cold behind this storm. Lows will be in the teens this weekend with blustery conditions last through Sunday.

For those who love winter, enjoy the second round of snow this week on Friday. For those who don’t, there is a pattern flip coming by the middle of next week. Expect temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s later next week and the bitter cold and snow chances fade away. At least for now. We’ll keep you posted. We will also work to fine-tune Friday’s forecast too!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara