TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 58. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 47.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 60.

After some needed weekend rain, this week will start off cloudy and cool. While some stray showers could still be around, most of the work week will stay dry. Temperatures will start to warm again by week’s end. Let’s break it down!

Today will feature more clouds than sun along with a northerly flow that could bring a stray shower or two. Rainfall amounts today will be less than 0.10″. Tomorrow and Wednesday will bring more of the same: clouds and sun with little threat of rainfall. Thursday should be the nicest day of the week with temperatures returning to the upper 60s. While rain holds off for much of Friday, eventually a front will get closer and some showers are possible by late Friday into the weekend.

Next weekend will bring some rain…again. But it doesn’t look to be the washout like this past weekend. A few scattered showers are likely Friday night and Saturday, with some lingering stray showers on Sunday just like yesterday. Temperatures return to the 50s next weekend, so more cool weather is ahead. We’ll keep you posted on this next rainfall threat throughout the week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara