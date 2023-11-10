TODAY: Stray Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 37.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 53.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Hi 48.

Yesterday featured plenty of clouds, peeks of sun, and only a trace of rainfall. The clouds kept temperatures in the 60s rather than reaching their potential yesterday afternoon, but it was still a pleasant enough day. Today will bring clouds and a few stray showers during the morning from a southern storm that will just graze our region. Don’t expect much rainfall again, and skies should be clearing by this afternoon thanks to a light breeze. Highs will be in the lower 50s today ushering in much cooler November air that looks to stick around. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows dipping into the upper 30s.

High pressure will keep the weekend dry, sunny, and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the 50s with lows dropping near freezing each morning. Jackets, fireplaces, and the heat will be common this weekend as the chill settles into the region. Rain will continue to be hard to find in the extended forecast. Next week also looks sunny with a breeze kicking around Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara