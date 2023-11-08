TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Cooler. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 44. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower. Hi 70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday’s high of 75° was just one degree away from tying the record high, which was set last year! It was certainly a warm day, with conditions through the afternoon too. Cooler air arrived overnight behind a cold front and that will set the stage for a pleasant, less breezy, but much cooler Wednesday ahead.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies (some thin clouds may work their way in this afternoon) but high temperatures will be about 20° cooler than Tuesday! Clouds will increase again tonight ahead of another cold front that will move through Thursday. Thursday will bring another southerly breeze with high temperatures back around 70°. A stray shower is possible with this front, but again, nothing significant appears to be on tap. Rainfall looks hard to come by for much of the extended period. Another wave moving nearby from the south will bring some clouds for Friday and another stray shower chance for our southern-tier counties. But again, don’t count on much.

The weekend looks sunny, cooler, and dry with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will continue to be hard to find in the extended forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara