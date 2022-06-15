During the last few days, we’ve seen occasional periods of hot and humid weather, but also more comfortable air at times. The most aggressive heat and humidity remains centered over the central US with record setting temperatures the last few days. Despite occasional heat heading our way, it appears this pattern will continue going forward.

Being on the eastern periphery of this ridge means a few things:

Excessive heat will stay away despite occasional days in the lower 90s Occasional cooler and less humid spells can be expected, an example being this weekend Expect occasional showers and heavier thunderstorms, like what we’ll see Thursday

Being closer to the jet stream means change! As fronts occasionally dip through, we’ll see showers and storms followed by a day or two of more comfortable air. More hot air can be expected by the middle of next week though as the ridge expands east a bit. Our second heat wave of the season may be coming, but any record setting heat will remain far away from us as far as the eye can see.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo