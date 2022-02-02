Could The Warmer Weather & Rain Lead To a Rise In River Levels?

It has been cold in the last several weeks, and we’re seeing the most amount of ice on the Susquehanna than we have seen in the last few years. Could the warmer weather today and tomorrow along with the rain lead to any ice jams or river flooding?

I spoke to the National Weather Service in State College and they’re not too concerned. In fact, this may actually be beneficial for us to break up the ice, get things flowing, and prevent a buildup for something potentially worse later on. The ice right now is just not thick enough for major problems and we’re not forecasting heavy rain that can lead to flooding. Right now, we’re forecasting anywhere between one and two inches of rain. We don’t start to get really worried until we see those rainfall amounts over two and a half inches.

With that said, the Susquehanna River at Harrisburg will be rising through this week, getting up to around six or seven feet by Saturday, which is still well below flood stage and action stage. But the Conodoguinet Creek in Hogestown and the Swatara Creek in Hershey will be rising above action stage but below minor flood stage this weekend.

Even though we’re not expecting flooding with this event, we do expect more cold air this weekend so more ice build-ups later this month, and it’s just something to keep an eye on as we head through February and into early Spring.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo