December Outlook: Chilly Now, Mild Air To Return By Mid-Month

November was a chilly month with the average temperature at Harrisburg ending up 1.5 degrees below normal. Even this month will start off seasonably cool but it won’t last as we foresee changes by the middle of the month.

A pattern flip will occur over the next few weeks, sending cold air to the western tier of North America and up north toward Canada and Greenland. The polar vortex will strengthen which actually keeps the coldest air bottled up well to our north and closer to the Arctic. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will dominate the southeast United States, sending warmer air our way by the middle of the month. Some days could end up well above normal, with a few 60-degree days not out of the question. Within this time period, snow chances will slim and overall drier than normal weather should continue aside from some fast-moving fronts.

We’re also closely watching the pattern over northern Asia. A blocking ridge of high pressure over the Ural Mountains in Russia could be enough to disrupt the polar vortex and send cold air back our way later into the winter season. The coldest air over the northern hemisphere is currently located on our side of the globe, which means we could easily see a flip back to cold as we head toward the end of this month and January. In the meantime though, any snow or wintry mix chances would be limited to next week until we head way later into the month.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo