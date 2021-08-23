Despite weakening on approach, Henri brought flooding rain to New England and northeast PA

Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm as it approached New England, but it certainly made its presence felt this weekend. As meteorologists, we always talk about how the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone is only for the storm’s center…not including the extent of storms’ impacts.

That was true this weekend with heavy rain extending hundreds of miles west of the storm’s center. An upper-level low spinning over the mid-Atlantic worked in tandem with the tropical storm, leading to a steady band of rain even ahead of the storm itself Saturday night. The wind wasn’t a big issue for most, but around the storm’s center, top wind gusts of 55-75 mph were reported along the Rhode Island/Connecticut coast Sunday afternoon.

Plenty more heavy rain took place as the eye of Henri moved westward through New England. Even in the Mid-state, steady rain fell for much of the day Sunday, with flooding rain across northeast PA where 3-4″+ of total rain fell.

One of the more impressive storm totals was in New York City, where over 8 inches of rain fell in Central Park. As of this evening, the storm is beginning to push east away from the area. Any lingering showers and storms will end tonight as high pressure moves in.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo