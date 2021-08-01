EF0 Tornado Confirmed In Lebanon County Thursday Evening

The National Weather Service in State College has confirmed an EF0 tornado northwest of Myerstown, Lebanon county Thursday evening. The tornado touched down at 5:34p and lifted by 5:38p as it tore through mainly open farmland. Peak estimated winds were 80 mph with a path length of less than one mile and maximum width of 60 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported. This was on the same day that several large tornadoes were spotted in the commonwealth, including an EF3 tornado confirmed in Bucks county which was the strongest in PA since the Campbelltown tornado in 2004.

This is the first confirmed tornado in our viewing area since spring of 2019.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo