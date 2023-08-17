BLACK ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – An EF1 tornado has been confirmed in York County from a round of severe weather on August 7, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The tornado started around 5:02 p.m. near the south side of North Church Street in Black Rock and ended around 5:05 p.m. near Glenville Road.

Winds peaked around 105 MPH and the tornado traveled about 75 yards.

According to the NWS, the tornado caused damage to several trees and a few larger trunks while continuing northeast across North Church Street.

There was damage to some properties along North Church Street due to the tree damage.

NWS states that the tornado continued northeast towards Glenville Road where more tree and property damage occurred.

The tornado caused one outbuilding to be destroyed while another had its roof collapse, according to the NWS.

This was the second tornado produced from the August 7 storm after another EF1 was located in East Hopewell Township around Fulton School Road.