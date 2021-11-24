Expect a cold and breezy start to hunting season this weekend

(WHTM) — For many years, the opening day of gun season started Monday with the hopes of tagging a buck. Now, we have more days to hunt with the start of the season on Saturday and continuing through Sunday into Monday. Additional changes allow hunters with proper licenses to harvest a buck or doe at any time throughout the season anywhere in the state.

Our hunting forecast shows an extended stretch of cold air. For those long, all-day sits, be prepared for a breezy Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for most of the day. Be on the lookout for some flurries and possibly snow showers for some on Sunday. Otherwise, we remain cold and breezy through early next week with daytime highs only in the 30s.

-Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder