Experts offer safety tips amid 60 mph winds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 meteorologists are predicting high winds with gusts in excess of 60 mph. Experts agree you should stay on the lookout for a number of potential hazards.

The Midstate has experienced its fair share of gusty winds this season, but Friday’s winds could be the strongest yet.

PPL Electric Utilities lists a number of safety tips to keep in mind throughout the inclement weather. You should never approach a downed power line and always assume they are carrying electricity.

Also keep your loved ones and pets more than 10 feet away for their safety.

If you’re using a generator during a power outage, never operate it in your home, garage or any enclosed area. Also, never plug a portable electric generator into a wall outlet or connect directly to a home’s wiring. This could energize power lines and injure you or others nearby.

PPL customers can track power outages and report downed wires on PPL’s website or by calling 1-800-342-5775.

If you’re planning to hit the road, PennDOT officials are urging motorists to drive carefully, adding now is not the time to be a distracted driver.

Operators of high-profile vehicles are also advised to stay cautious when driving over bridges, potentially facing the most extreme gusts.

PennDOT adds that road crews will be monitoring road conditions as the weather affects drivers region-wide.

Conditions are expected to reach their worst Friday afternoon into the evening.

Drivers can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.