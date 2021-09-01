Flood concerns close Church Rd in Dauphin County; PPL working to restore power

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PPL workers are out on the streets in Dauphin County working on down powerlines, working on restoring them for the residential houses. Residents said they have not had power since 1:00 p.m.

On Church Road at the intersection of Laurie Ave, Derry Township has marked it as a dangerous place to travel with the risk of flooding. The road remains closed while PPL workers continue to try and restore power. It is just one of many that Derry Township Police have closed until further notice.

As of 6:10 p.m., cars on the road have primarily dealt with trees that have fallen. Crews of responders continue to clear fallen trees and downed power lines.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.