TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Low 75.

MONDAY: Hazy & Humid, Heat Index Values Near 100-105°. Best Chance of Storms West. Hi 95.

TUESDAY: Hazy & Humid, Not Much Relief from the Heat. Hi 94.

The peak of the heat wave will carry over into tomorrow as Monday's high looks to be in the middle to upper 90s once again. Heat index values will remain in the triple digits as this tropical, humid air decides to stick around for a little bit longer.

*Be smart when being outside in this oppressive heat. Stay hydrated and seek shade when possible. The UV index will remain high for the comings days, so keeping that sun block by your side could be very helpful.

The heat does not appear to want to leave as we continue to have temperatures just above 90 throughout the coming work week. A few storms are likely tomorrow afternoon across western PA. There is a chance for a stray storm or two as a result in our western counties, west of Harrisburg.

For Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will still be near 90° with high humidity. Some forecast models are trying to bubble up thunderstorm activity for both afternoons as a result of the dying cold front, but most places should remain dry. If we see any changes in the forecast for the 4th of July, we will let you know.

The best chance of rain in the form of afternoon/evening showers and storms will most likely occur toward Friday. A front is finally able to break the hold on the high pressure system that is keeping this bubble of hot air over the Midstate and will drop temperatures out of the 90s and into the mid to upper 80s for next weekend. It is not a huge relief from the heat, but it may be a good start!

- Meteorologist Intern Ross Mummah