TODAY: AM T-Storms, Late Evening T-Storms. Hi 88. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Clearing & Muggy. Lo 66. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Warm. Hi 90. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Today will feature two rounds of storms, potentially. The first has already begun, with several showers and non-severe t-storms occurring in our eastern counties along a stationary frontal boundary. This round will wind down by mid-morning, bringing a break in the action for the main chunk of the day, through the afternoon. Then, round 2 of convection will fire up by late this evening with a potent line of t-storms pushing through between 5-11pm. This line could contain damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and even a brief tornado. If you have plans this evening, heads up! We’ll keep you posted on this threat and post any watches and warnings. There is still uncertainty as to whether or not this second round of storms can fire, and how potent it will be in reality. Just be aware and stay alert. By tomorrow, while it will still be hot, the showers and t-storms will have moved on leaving a mainly dry and breezy day to close out the week.

A shot of much more comfortable air is coming for the weekend with humidity sharply dropping off by Saturday. In fact, this upcoming weekend looks absolutely stellar! Highs on both days will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures start to bounce back next week with highs returning to the upper 80s again by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara